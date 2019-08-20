Town of Atlantic Beach asking for public input of causeway corridor plan

The town of Atlantic Beach is asking for public input to revitalize the town’s entry way.

Town officials have revealed their latest draft on the Causeway Corridor Master Plan. It has been in the works for four months.

Draft Causeway Corridor Plan

The idea is to make the highway look like a main street according to Trace Cooper, Mayor for the town of Atlantic Beach.

A map details an addition of several parking spaces, a crosswalk zone, improved landscape, and a pathway for golf carts and pedestrians.

“Make it easier to walk and bike and get across which we think would also help our businesses by making it pedestrian bike friendly,” said Cooper.

Draft Causeway Corridor Plan Map

The goal is to not only make the area look aesthetically pleasing, but provide support for local businesses.

“We’re really reaching out almost kind of door to door with our business community to make sure they put their standpoint. It really is what’s best for their business,” said Cooper.

Public input is open until mid-September.

You can email Michelle Eitner at planner2@atlanticbeach-nc.com, call 252-726-4456, or visit town hall.