Town of Atlantic Beach completes annual dredging project

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Atlantic Beach has completed its annual dredging project.

Last week, the town finished removing a couple of thousand cubic yards of sand in five channels at Atlantic Beach.

The $126,000 project is a benefit for residential and commercial boaters.

“It allows for boat passage easier and some of the dredgings we just completed were residual damages left from Hurricane Florence,” said Morgan Kerns, director of recreation, communications, special events for the town of Atlantic Beach.

If left untouched, the canals could become too shallows for the boats.

In 2018, crews removed 2,035 cubic yards of sand as part of the town’s dredging project. In 2019, 2,500 cubic yards of sand was removed.

Kerns credits the increase in the sand to Hurricane Florence.

“Channels change naturally anyways, sand is always moving, but especially after large storms like Hurricane Florence it can significantly change the landscape under the water,” said Kerns.

None of the channels were residential. Kerns said the main reason is to avoid damaging any of the properties.

The town’s dredging committee selects what channels to remove sand from. The project can be worthwhile for the coastal beach town.

“The more canals that we have for the people to navigate with their boats in the summer, the more opportunities there is for boaters here in Atlantic Beach. So we need to keep all of our channels and canals open and available,” said Kerns.

A portion of the project was funded through a state grant and the town of Atlantic Beach pitched in $42,000. The project began a month ago and was completed last week.