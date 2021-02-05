Town of Atlantic Beach considering new trash cart service

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. – After a series of negotiations with Town staff, and in an effort to improve on efficiency and eliminate many citizens’ complaints regarding service to older carts, the Town has received a proposal from GFL Environmental.

GFL proposes to provide new 95-gallon carts for trash and recycle to each residential customer serviced through their agreement with the Town of Atlantic Beach. GFL believes the standardization of carts will not only improve the aesthetics of the solid waste and recycling program but because the carts are wind resistant, they will reduce the opportunity for litter as well.

The recycle carts will also eliminate all of the open eighteen (18) gallon bins for recycling and allow for more capacity for the residents to recycle. The new carts will also be digitally coded for the service address.

The new carts are designed to be emptied by automatic trucks, and GFL plans to purchase, deliver and maintain these carts. GFL plans to provide carts at no additional cost to the Town’s citizens and will repair or replace them at no additional charge if they are broken during service.

AB residents will no longer have to purchase their carts, replacement wheels, or axles; they would only need to make a call to GFL. If the proposal is accepted the older carts will be taken away, or the owner may keep them for another use, but GFL would not service them for trash or recycling pickup.

Key Takeaways:

GFL will maintain inventory and will deliver to all new residents and make all switch-outs.

GFL will make weekly Quality Control Route Observations.

GFL will maintain a monthly log of any service complaints or other questions along with resolution information.

GFL will meet as often as needed with Town Staff to review issues or problems.

The Atlantic Beach Town Council will receive citizens’ comments on this proposal at their February 22 meeting. If approved, the new carts would be delivered before the summer collection season begins.