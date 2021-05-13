Town of Atlantic Beach host ‘Sunday at the Park’ on May 16

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Atlantic Beach is hosting a ‘Sunday at the Park’ event this Sunday, May 16 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

To celebrate the Atlantic Beach, NC Town Park opening for the Summer, the following activities will be offered free of charge:

Family Foam Party

Free Hot Dogs & Drinks (courtesy of Food Lion Atlantic Beach)

Free Mini-Golf

Splash Pad

Emerald Owl Productions will be setting up their foam machine, complete with games and activities for kids of all ages and adults. Be prepared and expect to get drenched.

Free hot dogs and bottled water will be available while supplies last.