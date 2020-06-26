Town of Atlantic Beach hosts drive-in movie theatre

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – Movie theatres may be closed under state regulations but a beach town is bringing the big screen to a town park near you.

Town of Atlantic Beach officials say summer movies are offered every summer in the area, but because of the on-going pandemic, they had to work around the limitations of group gatherings.

So the town is hosting their first of three drive-in movie theatre Friday night.

The Secret Life of Pets 2 will air at 8:30 p.m. at the town’s park.

Parking is limited and will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Smaller cars like sedans will be parked closer to the front. Cars like trucks will be directed to park in the back.

No matter where you are parked, sound will be available to all movie-goers from their car.

“Through the FM transmitter will be able to send the sound to the movie directly into everyone’s vehicles ​and they’ll be able to enjoy the movie, while still viewing it safely,” said Morgan Kerns, director of recreation, communication & special event for the town of Atlantic Beach.

The town expects to allow about 75 cars into the town park to view the movie.

Snacks will be available for purchase at the town’s concession stand.

Admission for the drive-in movie theater is free and gates open at 7 p.m.