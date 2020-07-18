Town of Atlantic Beach launches beach clean-up

Atlantic Beach, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Atlantic Beach is launching a new beach clean-up program.

The clean-up program is in response to the Atlantic Beach Town Council’s Annual Retreat and inspiration from the city of Atlantic Beach, FL.

Signs and beach clean-up baskets are being installed at 22 beach accesses.

These baskets provide an opportunity for beach walkers to collect trash and dispose of it in the appropriate container.

The signs posted features a QR code to allow visitors to directly download NOAA’s Marine Debris Tracker app. The program is in partnership with Crystal Coast Waterkeeper.

The Marine Debris Tracker mobile app, originating in 2010, is a joint initiative between the NOAA Marine Debris Program and the Southeast Atlantic Marine Debris Initiative (SEA-MDI), run out of the University of Georgia College of Engineering.

The tracker app allows you to help make a difference by checking in when you find trash along our coastlines and waterways.

This tool is a great way to get involved in local and global data collection, and it allows for the identification of trash “hot spots” along our coastline.

Be sure to utilize a basket on your next beach walk and post a photo using #TrashFreeAB!