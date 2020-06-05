Town of Atlantic Beach now accepting shelter reservations

Courtesy of Town of Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) New for 2020, the Town has installed a picnic shelter at the Atlantic Beach Town Park.

The 20ftx20ft shelter is available for reservation daily from 8 a.m. until 9 p.m. and may be reserved in the following 4-hour blocks:

8 a.m. – 12 p.m.

12:30 p.m. – 4:30 p.m.

5 p.m – 9 p.m.

The shelter features a covered area with 6 picnic tables (seating for 36) and trash receptacles.

The shelter fee is $25 per 4-hour block.

Reservations are made on a first-come-first-serve basis and can be made by calling the Parks &

Recreation Department at 252-726-4456.

Review the Park Shelter Rules & Regulations HERE.