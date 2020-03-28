Town of Atlantic Beach takes additional measures to stop the spread of COVID-19

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Atlantic Beach is taking additional measures to flatten the curve.

Officials say if you live, work, or own property in Atlantic Beach you’re allowed to come to Atlantic Beach. If you’re a visitor or tourist, you have to stay away.

After Governor Roy Cooper issued a Stay at Home order for the next 30 days, Atlantic Beach and Bogue Banks now prohibiting the following:

The rental of occupation of a hotel or motel room

The rental of a dwelling house, including a condominium unit, for less than 30 consecutive days

The rental of an RV campsite or similar accommodation for less than 30 consecutive days

These rules will remain in place until April 29th.

According to town officials, they can be extended or rescinded at any time based on the circumstances.

All previous emergency orders from the Governor and Mayor remain in place.

The statement from town officials continues on to say:

“We sincerely request the public’s awareness and cooperation. We must act decisively in order to manage the spread of the virus. We hope to welcome visitors back to Atlantic Beach soon.”