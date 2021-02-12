Town of Atlantic Beach to host “Egg My Yard” on April 3

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. – Due to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from the 2020 event, The Town of Atlantic Beach will be hosting the “Egg My Yard” Easter Event again in 2021!

From March 1 to April 1, Atlantic Beach residents will have the opportunity to register to have their yard “egged.” Parks & Recreation staff members will then be placing the candy-filled eggs on the morning of Saturday, April 3, 2021. The event is offered free of charge.

Due to the nature of the event, it will only be open to residents living within Atlantic Beach town limits. For more information, please visit atlanticbeach-nc.com/easter or call (252) 726-4456.

*Registration opens March 1, 2021*