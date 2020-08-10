Town of Atlantic Beach unveils designs for new public safety building

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Atlantic Beach is unveiling the designs for its new public safety building after a decade of planning.

The town’s Facebook page provides a virtual tour with an inside look of the 20,000 square foot facility.

Designs for the new public safety building in Atlantic Beach.

It will house the fire and police departments, plus the town offices for parks and recreation, planning and inspections, finance and administration.

Mayor Trace Cooper says the current buildings are in bad shape.

“The building behind me used to be a liquor store, now it’s the police station and town hall. Our volunteer fire department built our fire department in the 70’s. It’s just not the quality of construction that it should be,” said Cooper.

The new facility will withstand a category five hurricane.

It will replace the current town hall, and stay at the same location.

Town council members will meet Thursday night to discuss the project’s budget.

Construction is scheduled to start in November.

