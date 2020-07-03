Town of Atlantic Beach will host its annual 4th of July fireworks display

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Despite challenges presented by COVID-19, the Town of Atlantic Beach has decided to host its annual July 4th fireworks display.

Officials are advertising citizens that group gatherings will not be permitted, and the public is encouraged to view the fireworks from their homes, boats, or vehicles.

Everyone is asked to maintain at least 6 feet of separation between themselves and others and masks are encouraged.

The Town will be closing some paid parking areas, to limit the size of crowds around the Circle, and their annual July 4th music at the Circle has been canceled.

Fireworks will be begin promptly at 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 4.