AULANDER, N.C. (WNCT) — The town of Aulander officially has a new police chief.

Eddie Hoggard was sworn in as the new police chief on July 17 during the Aulander Town Council meeting. He had been serving as the interim police chief since May, when the police chief at the time, Jeremy Roberts, resigned to take a position in another county. Before that, six officers and the police chief resigned in March.

“My goal is to get at least 6 or 7 that we can rotate and have pretty much everyday coverage over here,” Hoggard told WNCT’s Adrianna Hargrove at the time of his appointment as interim chief. “I am talking to the commissioners, I just have to find the right officers to fit over here.”

Hoggard was the police chief in Woodland and served roles there and in Aulander as the search to replace Roberts on a full-time basis was ongoing.