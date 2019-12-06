Town of Ayden gets into the holiday spirit

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) Ayden’s Christmas Town is the towns annual Christmas tradition.

“I’m just interested to come with my grandchildren who have lived here a while and I wanted to get a scene of community and see what being in Ayden is all about, ” said Katherine Schultz, Who Attended Christmas Town

The family fun event is hosted by the Ayden Chamber of Commerce. Food, music, games and even snow, yes snow; filled the downtown area Thursday. Later that night floats made their way threw downtown. But Christmas Toen is about more than just holiday cheer.

“To get people to come down to the downtown area of Ayden to try and to boost the economy,” said Lisa Lancaster, Volunteer

This is the 4th time this event has been held.