Town of Ayden Halloween event canceled due to positive COVID-19 tests in Ayden Police Department

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Ayden has canceled a Halloween event scheduled for Saturday, October 31 due to positive COVID-19 tests in the Ayden Police Department.

Ayden officials said, “In an effort to be transparent with our citizens, despite precautionary measures, we have identified positive cases of COVID-19 within our Police Department. We are taking the appropriate steps recommended by the CDC to handle this situation while continuing to provide you with the safety and protection we always have. At this time, our Police Department will be closed to the public until further notice. The Trunk or Treat scheduled for Saturday, October 31st, has been canceled. Please rest assured we are doing everything we can to mitigate this situation and we will keep you updated as we receive more information.”

Currently, the police department will be closed to the public until further notice.