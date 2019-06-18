Town of Ayden highlighted for booming downtown businesses

Business is booming in downtowns across North Carolina. There’s especially growth in two towns in the east. Kinston in Lenoir County, and the town of Ayden in Pitt County.

The NC Main Street program made a stop in the East to check on the progress of their partnering communities. The state program partners with rural community to help improve their growth and economy.

They recently highlighted Ayden for its thriving and growing downtown businesses.

“It’s a really warm and welcoming community. I love the people here, it’s been fun to see the growth that been occurring in downtown Ayden. It’s an exciting time to be in Ayden,” said Gwendy’s Goodies owner, Gwendy Yiznitsky.

Gwendy’s Goodies has been in business in downtown Ayden for 4years, and now that more businesses are opening up– owner Yiznitsky said she sees nothing but good things in the town’s future.

Officials with the North Carolina Main Street program visited the Pitt County Town of Ayden checking in on downtown progress.

In the past week, two new businesses have opened up, Doghouse Tavern and Fryday Nite Fish.

“Main street was pretty impressed that we had new businesses coming to town,” said Stephen Smith, town planner.

The organization believes more people are choosing to live in Ayden because of the small town charm and its close to Greenville.

“We’re exciting to see that things are happening downtown residential growth is starting to expand we got lots of new homes under construction,” said Smith.

The town is hoping to attract more people.

“Property values go up, what they have available to them goes up. There’s just something really nice to be able to go into your own downtown and eat and shop and find the things you need because those are the people your kids go to school with that’s your community,” Yiznitsky said.

With the recent growth, the town of Ayden continues to plan for the future.

“We have a huge renovation project on one of our big buildings downtown. We got a $500,000 grant through the main street program to do rehabilitation we’ll be bringing in new business and jobs once that project is complete,” Smith said.

The building renovation project is set to be finished by early 2020.

Fabric store, Quilt Lizzy, will then open.