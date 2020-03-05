Town of Ayden loss of water pressure notice

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Ayden announced Thursday on Wednesday, March 11 they will be shutting off a water main to make permanent repairs.

Approximately 20 feet of pipe needs to be replaced.

Residents who live between 6th Street and Thad Little Road along Lee street including High street, Planters Street, the housing authority complex in this area, the King/Queen Street neighborhood, Ormond Street, Thrower Street, and the Kennedy Estates neighborhood will be affected.

It will also affect the Skylight Inn, Weyerhaeuser, and businesses in the industrial park.

The loss of pressure will begin at 10 p.m. on Wednesday and normal pressure will resume by Thursday, March 12, at 5 p.m.