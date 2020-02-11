Town of Ayden to install new utility meters

AYDEN, N.C. (WNCT) People in Ayden will soon receive new water and electric meters.

Town contractors will install new smart meters that can be read remotely from town offices. The new technology will benefit Ayden’s people and utilities in several ways.

“It will allow for customers to have an opportunity to monitor their energy use their water use, it will allow us to find out about our outages more quickly,” said town manager,” Steven Harrell.

The town of Ayden will begin installing updated water meters in March. Then they will install new water meters later this year.