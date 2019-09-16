Town of Ayden to upgrade utility meters

AYDEN, NC (WNCT) – The Town of Ayden announced on Monday that it will begin a 10-month process to upgrade electric meters and water meters for local residents and businesses.



In a news release, Ayden officials said, while the current electric and water meters are electronically read, they are nearing the end of their useful service life.



The current utility meters in Ayden will be replaced over the next 10 months with new AMI Advanced Meter Infrastructure meters, which the Town said will “provide Customers nad the Town faster, and more reliable information to better manage electric and water consumption.”



According to Ayden officials, the benefits of the new utility meters will include:

Faster detection of outages and restoration of services

Return of “Watch Your Watts ” load management program

Real Time Usage information for Customers

“Pay as you Go” options. Pay in advance for utilities and only how much you want

Faster leak detection notice to customers and Town

Ability to change your utility bill due date

Additionally, the Town of Ayden posted its answers to some common questions residents might have about the new utility meters:

Why is the Town upgrading?

To continue to provide reliable utilities to our customers, the Town must maintain its distribution system. Over the past few years, the Town has upgraded our point of delivery and substations.

Will it cost me anything?

No, the Town will pay for all new equipment needed. The upgrades are part of our Capital Improvement Plan and on-going maintenance costs we budget for each year.

How will I get my new electric meter?

We’ll give you plenty of notice to let you know when our contractors will be at your home to replace your meter. It will only take a few minutes to swap out the old meter with a new one.

How will I get my water meter?

We will use the existing mechanical meter at your home and only upgrade the electronic reading equipment. During the switch you will not see any loss of water pressure.

When can I expect to be upgraded?

We’ve just begun to design, engineer and place equipment orders for the upgrade so it will be a few months. We anticipate we will begin installing new electric meters in the Spring of 2020. Water meter upgrades will begin in early Fall of 2020.

Ayden officials said anyone who has questions or concerns about the utility meter upgrade should email the Town’s billing office at billing@ayden.com.