Town of Beaufort announces additional protective measures against COVID-19

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the Town of Beaufort announced changes to the Stay at Home proclamation to take effect at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, March 31st.
The changes include:
- Stay at Home Order extended to April 29, 2020 to line up with the Governor’s Executive Order
- All Public & private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside a single household or residential unit are prohibited except for the purposes expressed in the Proclamation.
- Visitors are prohibited.
- Entry into the Town of Beaufort is restricted to residents of Carteret County and those engaged in Essential Businesses, Essential Governmental Services or Outdoor Services.
- A checkpoint is not being established at this time.
- If a check point is instated, you will need a valid Carteret County Driver’s License or other credential identified by the Town to access Beaufort.
- When approaching a checkpoint, do NOT roll down your window. The Drivers License is to be placed in the window where it can be read by an officer. All adult passengers in a vehicle will need to show a valid Carteret County Driver’s License. PLEASE NOTE: CHECKPOINTS are NOT being instated at this time.
- Essential Businesses must follow the new guidelines for posting and enforcing social distancing outlined in 1.2
- Marinas, Docks & Boat Storage Facilities: The following restrictions apply to and shall be enforced by marinas, docks, and boat storage facilities: a) transient vessels may be permitted to dock and fuel; passengers on transient vessels shall be restricted to the marina or dock property (for Beaufort Docks, this shall include the boardwalk); b) services shall only be provided to recreational vessels if the passengers are residents of Carteret County, or for those who have secondary residences in Carteret County and are residing in them as of 5 p.m. March 30, 2020.
- Hotels, motels and Bed and Breakfasts: Now may only be used by those engaged in Essential Business, Essential Government Services, Outdoor Services, or those under quarantine or isolation, and those caring for resident family members), and delivery or carry-out food services.
- Short term rentals (rental of a portion of, or an entire residential property for less than 90 days) are prohibited. Owners and managers of such properties shall block or remove them from internet-based platforms such as Airbnb and VRBO, and owners and property management firms shall discontinue rental of such properties. Owners and managers of such lodging shall place notices of COVID-19 restrictions and considerations on their websites and on the premises of their properties.