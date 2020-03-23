Town of Beaufort issues Stay at Home order effective Wednesday at 6 a.m.

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Beaufort has issued a Stay at Home order effective Wednesday at 6 a.m.

This Proclamation becomes effective on Wednesday at 6:00 a.m. and remains in effect until April 22 at 5:59 a.m. or until extended, rescinded, superseded, or amended.

All individuals currently living in the Town of Beaufort to remain at their place of residence except that they may leave to:

Engage in certain essential activities

Work for essential business

Provide essential government services

All businesses with physical locations in Beaufort to cease nonessential operations.

Essential governmental services will continue and there will be road closures to restrict access into and out of Beaufort.

The State of Emergency previously declared by the Town of Beaufort on March 17 remains in effect and applies to all areas inside the city limits of the Town.

The Town orders individuals to abide by the following requirements:

● Maintain at least six feet distance from other individuals, wash hands with soap and water

for at least 20 seconds as frequently as possible or using hand sanitizer, cover coughs or

sneezes;

● For people with medical conditions that put them at higher risk of serious complications

should they contract COVID-19, regardless of age, and other health care workers and

other essential providers, avoid leaving their homes to the extent possible;

● For employers in the Town of Beaufort that do not provide essential businesses or

government services, take all steps necessary for employees to work remotely from home

to the extent possible.