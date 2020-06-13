Town of Beaufort talking equality at virtual town hall

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) – The town of Beaufort is sparking a conversation about equality in the community and the country.

Town leaders are hosting a virtual town hall, “Building a Bridge Over the Racial Divide on Tuesday, June 23 at 6 p.m.

Commissioner Sharon Harker and Police Chief Paul Burdette, Jr. will serve as panelists for the event.

The virtual town hall has been planned by the Black Lives Matter, Beaufort NC Movement to address Systemic Racism on several levels: education, mental health, with a focus on trauma, religion, policy and policing.

People can join in on the event through Facebook Live or Zoom.

If you have questions concerning systemic racism and its effect on religion, policing, policy making, education and mental health and what can be done about it, please submit those questions to virtualtownhallbeaufortnc@gmail.com. Panelists will be addressing the questions randomly at the town hall.

Panelists include: Paul D. Burdette Jr., M.S., CPM, Chief of Police, Town of Beaufort Donald M. Crooms, Bishop of Faith Tabernacle of Praise Dr. Tia R. Crooms, Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist Sharon Harker, Commissioner, Town of Beaufort Sean Pumphrey, LCSW, Therapist Brian Recker, Pastor of One Harbor Church Uvonda Willis, School Administrator.

For additional information, email virtualtownhallbeaufortnc@gmail.com.