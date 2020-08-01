Town of Beaufort to offer sandbags on Saturday

BEAUFORT, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Beaufort will be offering sandbags on Saturday between 7 a.m.-10 a.m. at Public Works on 412 Hedrick Street while supplies last.
If supplies are available on Sunday, Public Works will also be open between 7 a.m.-10 a.m. for sandbags.
The Town will be posting updates as they are available via social media and the Town website.
During the storm, Facebook will be the primary source for providing the most current information.
The website will be updated as resources are available.
Find the Town on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/BeaufortTown
A webpage dedicated to Isaias information may be found at https://www.beaufortnc.org/community/page/hurricane-isaias or by visiting www.beaufortnc.org and clicking the red alert banner across the top of the page.