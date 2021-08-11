Town of Bethel to host community cleanup, volunteers needed

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Bethel is asking for the communities help in a community-wide cleanup project.

Hosted by the newly formed group, Bethel Advocacy Committee, it’s part of their mission to do positive things around the community and improve the town for citizens.

The group is looking for anyone with mowing, trimming, landscaping, and other handy work abilities to help out. If you can’t physically help, the group is always looking for equipment and ideas to improve the community.

The cleanup starts at 7 a.m. Saturday, August 14th. Volunteers can meet at 3647 Smith Street.