Town of Cedar Point reveals new hiking trails, kayak launch

CEDAR POINT, N.C. (WNCT) – The Town of Cedar Point is expanding its recreation facilities.

Friday morning, the town unveiled their latest project, a 56-acre waterfront park called Boathouse Creek Walking Trails.

The park consists of three walking trails overlooking the White Oak River and a temporary kayak launch.

The trails are as far as a mile-long and as short as 0.4 miles. Each trail will include either red, blue, or white markers that help hikers navigate their way through the park.

Town Administrator David Rief said the town purchased the park for recreation and to protect the waterways.

“You know with more development comes more runoff and with more runoff creates impaired waterways and so to protect a place like this is really important for the environment and the river and the creek,” said Rief

The town is looking to construct a handicap accessible kayak launch and repair the pier from Hurricane Florence damage. Plans for additional trails are in the works.

The park is located at 401 Masonic Avenue in Cedar Point. Dogs are welcomed as long as they are on a leash. Park hours are from dusk until dawn.