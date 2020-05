EMERALD ISLE, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Emerald Isle has canceled the 2020 July 4th Fireworks.

After careful staff review of past crowed conditions of the beach strand and the Bogue Inlet Pier parking area the recommendation to cancel the 2020 July 4th Fireworks was made by staff and approved by the Board of Commissioners.

