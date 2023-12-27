HOLLY RIDGE, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Holly Ridge announced Tuesday evening that it is extending the hotel stays of former residents of an apartment complex forced to leave due to mold issues.

In a Facebook post made just after 8 p.m. Tuesday, officials said “The Town of Holly Ridge has not heard back from other sources, so the Town Council has decided to extend the hotel another 14 days. Check-out will be the morning of January 15th.

“It is imperative that all who wish to settle with the Town make an appointment as the deadline is the 29th at 5pm. You can request an appointment directly through the Town Hall, you are not required to speak with the Town’s Attorney. There has been some confusion about that.”

Holly Ridge Mayor Jeff Wenzel said a special meeting held on Nov. 21 resulted in the decision to not pursue repairs at the Holly Plaza Apartment Complex where mold was found in numerous homes. He said substantial repairs would be needed to the low-income housing complex, including roofing, new HVAC units and ducting, moisture barriers and asbestos.

Wenzel said bids alone to make the repairs ranged in the area of $1.2 million. Of the 44 units at the complex, 42 had anything from normal mold growth found in bathrooms to black mold.