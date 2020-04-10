Town of Indian Beach to implement curfew starting Saturday

INDIAN BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Indian Beach will implement a curfew starting Saturday from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. each night.
The curfew is aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the community and protecting the residents.
It is unlawful for any individual to be at any location other than their place of residence, with the following exceptions:
- A place of work deemed essential under Governor Cooper’s Executive Order #121 and travel to and from such place of work.
- Travel for emergency medical attention.
- Travel along HWY 58.
- On duty of public safety workers.
The curfew will remain in effect until rescinded or modified by the Mayor and or the Board of Commissioners.