Town of Indian Beach to implement curfew starting Saturday

INDIAN BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) The Town of Indian Beach will implement a curfew starting Saturday from 9 p.m. – 5 a.m. each night.

The curfew is aimed at limiting the spread of COVID-19 in the community and protecting the residents.

It is unlawful for any individual to be at any location other than their place of residence, with the following exceptions:

A place of work deemed essential under Governor Cooper’s Executive Order #121 and travel to and from such place of work.

Travel for emergency medical attention.

Travel along HWY 58.

On duty of public safety workers.

The curfew will remain in effect until rescinded or modified by the Mayor and or the Board of Commissioners.