JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — It was first reported last year that the Town of Jamesville was getting an $11.7 million grant to improve their water system and quality.

The first phase of the project, which is the freshwater plant, is currently under construction.

When the news first came out, Jamesville Mayor Craig Tucker said the town’s water system was 70 years old. Tucker said this is a long time coming and the project is a huge milestone for a small town like Jamesville.

“With the new plant having reverse osmosis, and other state-of-the-art purifying and cleaning capabilities. we’ll have some of the best water you’ll find right here in Jamesville.” said Tucker.

The freshwater plant is considered phase 1. Phase 2 will be to revitalize the town’s entire wastewater system. Phase 3 will be installing a pumping station for water runoff and reclaimed water.

Tucker added that construction on phase 1 is expected to be completed in June 2024, and construction for phase 2 and 3 should start soon after.