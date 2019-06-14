Town of Maysville comes out to special meeting to learn more about current water problem

The town of Maysville held a special meeting about the current water problem facing the town.

Town hall was full of concerned citizens, town leaders and even environmental specialists skyped in to help the town learn more about the current water problem…

The mayor kicked off the meeting saying Thursday night’s meeting is a learning opportunity for everyone

The environmentalist that was skyped in says the contamination that was found has similarities to firefighter foam…

And that the testing that is being done NOW…. wasn’t available a decade ago making many wonders…how long has this been in the water.

The town’s water source has now been switched to Jones County Water. And leaders there tell 9 on your side that their water is safe and meets all federal and state regulation.

We also caught up with the town manager before Thursday’s meeting and this is what he had to say.

“Next step is to see what treatment process or digging a new well to get it into a new aquifer to see if we can get into one that’s clean and does not have the substance in it.“ Said Schumata Brown, Maysville Town Manager.

He goes on to add that are looking into state money and grants along with town resources to help fix the problem

Town commissioners stressed to the community that they do care about this situation and the people of the town and that they too are learning about this situation along with everyone else.