JONES COUNTY, N.C. (WNCT) — The Town of Maysville is reopening its Marketplace for the 2022 season, and they are looking for vendors to fill spots.

The market’s first event is scheduled for Saturday, May 28.

Businesses can request the spaces weekly, monthly, or all season long. Town Manager Schumata Brown says, “this concept was made to have, small business owners have something affordable.”

The deadline to apply to be a vendor ends Friday, May 13.

Apply to be a vendor.

Officials say it’s like your own little store, electricity and pegboard walls are available for vendors, no tents are needed.

Town Manager Brown adds, “We’re looking to have a great, awesome season, to start this one from Memorial Day until Labor Day of this year.”