MAYSVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – A Salvation Army Angel Tree at the Maysville Town Hall office is ready for donations.

The tree has lists with items local families need this season.

You can drop by and pick one up between 10AM-4PM M-F.

All donations can be dropped off a the Town Hall or can be taken to Salvation Army in Jacksonville, 461 Center St, Jacksonville, NC, between the hours of 9AM-3PM M-F.

Donations need to be in before December 15!