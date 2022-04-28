WILMINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina League of Municipalities Local Leadership Foundation announced Wednesday the winners of its 2022 Annual Awards program. The Town of Maysville was recognized for its recent creation of the Maysville Marketplace on the Town’s Main Street.
The innovative concept brings economic vitality to the town by creating a space that has several Pop-Up Shops. Maysville turned a vacant space within the town into a unique economic development strategy.
“The concept for our Marketplace was a real collaborative effort,” explained Maysville Town Manager Schumata Brown. “We were fortunate to receive funding from the Maysville Development Corporation, Jones County Economic Development and the town, to fund this project.”
“The basic idea is to give local entrepreneurs a location to set up their business and give those who travel through our town a unique reason to stop and shop in our town,” Brown stated.
The Main Street Marketplace will operate on the weekends from Memorial Day through Labor Day when travel peaks along NC Highway 58 in town.
A total of thirteen municipalities were recognized at the NC League of Municipalities Annual Conference, City Vision.
“The projects and successes happening throughout our state reveal the true impact of local leaders and our communities. It is an honor to recognize these award winners, who contribute so much to the state of North Carolina,” said NCLM Local Leadership Foundation President and Town of Duck Mayor Don Kingston.
“What an honor it was to be at the conference and have our town be recognized,” boasted Maysville Mayor Wayne Sayland. “What really made this satisfying was the fact that so many town board members could attend this event and that the town staff was there too, to be recognized for their hard work in making the Pop-Up Shops idea a reality.”
“Maysville prides itself on being “Naturally Welcoming” and this Marketplace is just that, welcoming,” concluded Sayland.
Those seeking information about the Maysville Marketplace may visit the town’s website: www.townofmaysville.org or the Maysville Marketplace Facebook Page. You may also contact the town offices by calling 910-743-441 or via email at: townclerk@townofmaysville.org
The complete list of winners and award categories can be found below.
- Advocate Award: City of Wilmington
- Honoring the municipality that has organized an effort to engage and effect change with state legislators.
- Winning initiative: Leading the Eastern NC Recovery & Resiliency Alliance
- Citizen Engagement Award: Town of Holly Springs
- Honoring the municipality that successfully led a program that engaged their citizenry to elevate their understanding of municipal management and services.
- Winning initiative: Holly Springs Elementary School Historical Marker project
- Honorable Mention: Town of Fuquay-Varina, for Dashmore, State of the Town 2021
- Advancing Technology Award: City of Statesville
- Honoring the municipality that has utilized modern technology to improve their delivery of services, citizen engagement and economic investments.
- Winning initiative: Advanced Metering Infrastructure project
- Collaboration Award: Town of Warrenton
- Honoring the municipality that proactively partnered with another county, state or federal agency, or the private sector to achieve a successful outcome felt at the municipal level.
- Winning initiative: Frontier Warren
- Municipal Connections Award: City of Mount Holly
- Honoring strategic partnerships between smaller or rural communities with their larger, more urban neighbors.
- Winning initiative: Charlotte Water/Mount Holly Regionalization Project – Pump Station and Force Main project
- DIRECT Reflection Award: City of Raleigh
- Honoring the municipality that adapted its approach or changed its services or practices to address inequity in an area of concern for the community.
- Winning initiative: Raleigh and Durham Heat Watch Project
- Honorable Mention: Town of Carrboro, for the Carrboro Town Information Center Project
- Rural & Small-Town Innovation Award: Town of Maysville and City of Conover
- Honoring rural small municipalities that implemented an innovative and successful economic development initiative.
- Winning initiatives: The Town of Maysville Pop-up Shops; Conover’s Manufacturing Solutions Center Phase II project
- Most Entrepreneurial Town Award: City of Durham and Town of Lewisville
- Honoring municipalities that, in the face of financial challenges, completed a project or an initiative without the utilization of federal or state dollars.
- Winning initiative: Innovate Durham initiative; Lewisville’s Mary Alice Warren Community Center
- Community Perseverance Award: Town of Princeville
- Honoring the municipality that recently demonstrated a commendable and inspirational spirit of perseverance to overcome significant challenges that may have defeated others.
- Winning initiative: Floodprint, the Princeville Heritage Trail, and Voices of Princeville