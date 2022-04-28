WILMINGTON, N.C. — The North Carolina League of Municipalities Local Leadership Foundation announced Wednesday the winners of its 2022 Annual Awards program. The Town of Maysville was recognized for its recent creation of the Maysville Marketplace on the Town’s Main Street.

The innovative concept brings economic vitality to the town by creating a space that has several Pop-Up Shops. Maysville turned a vacant space within the town into a unique economic development strategy.

“The concept for our Marketplace was a real collaborative effort,” explained Maysville Town Manager Schumata Brown. “We were fortunate to receive funding from the Maysville Development Corporation, Jones County Economic Development and the town, to fund this project.”

“The basic idea is to give local entrepreneurs a location to set up their business and give those who travel through our town a unique reason to stop and shop in our town,” Brown stated.

The Main Street Marketplace will operate on the weekends from Memorial Day through Labor Day when travel peaks along NC Highway 58 in town.

A total of thirteen municipalities were recognized at the NC League of Municipalities Annual Conference, City Vision.

“The projects and successes happening throughout our state reveal the true impact of local leaders and our communities. It is an honor to recognize these award winners, who contribute so much to the state of North Carolina,” said NCLM Local Leadership Foundation President and Town of Duck Mayor Don Kingston.

“What an honor it was to be at the conference and have our town be recognized,” boasted Maysville Mayor Wayne Sayland. “What really made this satisfying was the fact that so many town board members could attend this event and that the town staff was there too, to be recognized for their hard work in making the Pop-Up Shops idea a reality.”

“Maysville prides itself on being “Naturally Welcoming” and this Marketplace is just that, welcoming,” concluded Sayland.

Those seeking information about the Maysville Marketplace may visit the town’s website: www.townofmaysville.org or the Maysville Marketplace Facebook Page. You may also contact the town offices by calling 910-743-441 or via email at: townclerk@townofmaysville.org

The complete list of winners and award categories can be found below.

Advocate Award: City of Wilmington Honoring the municipality that has organized an effort to engage and effect change with state legislators. Winning initiative: Leading the Eastern NC Recovery & Resiliency Alliance

