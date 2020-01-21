Town of Morehead City to break ground on new city hall in coming weeks

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) – After ten years of planning, the town of Morehead City is moving forward with its new town hall project.

Town leaders will break ground on their new city hall in the coming weeks.

Currently, the town’s offices are located in three separate buildings. City manager Ryan Eggleston says this makes it a hassle for staff and residents.

But Eggleston describes the new 20,000 square foot building as a one-stop-shop.

“From an organizational, operational standpoint, it’s a great improvement,” said Eggleston.

It will house the town’s government offices. The two-story facility will be located at the corner of 12th and Bridges Street, next to the Morehead City Police Department.

Design of the new city hall in the town of Morehead City.

The design of the new city hall mirrors the Charles Wallace Building. The former high school was built in the 1920s and was torn down last year.

“So we’re pretty excited with what the design layout looks like and hope that it will reminisce of years past,” said Eggleston.

The project is expected to cost about $7.5 million. The town of Morehead City will pay for part of it with existing funds. Leaders plan to borrow another $3.1 million on a 15-year mortgage.

The new building is scheduled to be complete late spring or early summer of 2021.