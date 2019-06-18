Town of Morehead City unveils new logo

In preparation for a new Town of Morehead City website, the City Manager and Communications Director have been working with a local marketing and graphics specialist to create a new brand for the Town of Morehead City.

Officials said the importance of a unique professional identity and brand, starting with a new logo, maintains and enriches the town’s image in the community, throughout the state and country.

“We are extremely excited to present our new logo,” said Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones. It does a great job capturing what attracts so many people to not only live in but also visit Morehead City.”

The Town worked with Rusty Hook Marketing and Design, a Morehead City company, to refine Morehead City’s identity and create a brand.

“I was very excited for the opportunity to create a logo and brand for the Town of Morehead City,” said Bryan McCoury, owner of Rusty Hook Marketing. I’m proud of the way the design brings together elements, showcasing some of the things that make Morehead City so unique.”

The logo, including its colors and font, will be the centerpiece of the Town’s new website and will be used as a theme throughout.

The Town has started working on the website and hopes to present it by the end of the year.

