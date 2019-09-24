Town of Morehead City warns of possible issues during email system upgrade

MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WNCT) – The Town of Morehead City warned residents on Tuesday afternoon that an upgrade of its Email Services system may prevent people from reaching city offices or employees by email.
In a post on the Town of Morehead City’s Facebook page, town officials said,
“We are starting the process of upgrading our Email Services system to allow for a better continuity of communications. During this process, our systems might temporarily go up and down, but rest assured that we are monitoring and capturing those emails to be processed.
If you have immediate needs and cannot reach us through our email, please call 252-726-6848 for Billing/Collections, Public Services, Planning and Inspections, Finance, and Administration.
For the Police Department contact 252-726-3131, and for the Fire Department, to include the Fire Marshals office, call 252-726-5040.
Thank you for your patience through this transition.”
Morehead City officials did not say how long the Email Services system upgrade is expected to take, or for how long the temporary email outages might happen.
