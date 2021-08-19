Town of North Topsail Beach receives $1m grant for Hurrican Florence repair

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. – On Wednesday, August 18, the United States Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced that the Town of North Topsail Beach in Onslow County will be receiving a $1,027,627 grant to fund Hurricane Florence repairs.

Congressman Greg Murphy (NC-03) issued the following statement:

“As all Third District residents know, Hurricane Florence caused significant and lasting damage across our region, including in Onslow County. This grant is part of a larger FEMA public assistance project to relieve some of the associated repair costs for North Topsail Beach, which experienced damage to its Town Hall and Police and Fire Departments, in addition to other impacted areas. I know this grant will be put to good use to remove storm debris, restore beaches, and improve quality of life for those still recovering from the devastation of Hurricane Florence.”