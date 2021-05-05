Town of Pine Knoll Shores to host its 14th annual Kayak for the Warriors

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (May 5, 2021) – Registration is now open for the 14th Annual Kayak for the Warriors hosted by the Town of Pine Knoll Shores. The two-day event features a golf tournament and 3.2-mile kayak and paddleboard race, and a barbecue lunch benefiting Hope For The Warriors.

On Friday, May 21, the second annual Kayak for the Warriors golf tournament kicks off at 8:30 a.m. at the Country Club of the Crystal Coast. The shotgun start tournament is $75 per player and includes 18 holes of golf, cart and lunch. Prizes will be awarded for first and second place teams, the longest drive, closest to the pin and more. Players will also be able to purchase mulligans.

On Saturday, June 5, the signature kayak and paddleboard race begin at 10 a.m. The 3.2-mile race starts at Garner Park and moves through Bogue Sound and the Pine Knoll Shores canals. Registration is $50 for a single kayak and $100 for a tandem. Both include a t-shirt and lunch. Loaner kayaks are available on a first-come, first-serve basis and need to be reserved by emailing coordinator@k4tw.org.

The Warrior Trophy is awarded to the paddler or team who brings in the most donations.

For those preferring to stay on land while supporting local veterans, military members and families, lunch is available for $10 per person or $15 per family.

“Kayak for the Warriors is blessed with a wonderful and committed volunteer force of local residents,” said Jean McDanal, Kayak for the Warriors event organizer. “They tirelessly invest numerous hours in securing items for our raffles, help in setting up tables and tents, procuring hole sponsorships, inputting data, distributing brochures, working both the golf tournament and the kayak race and so many other things.

“We want to especially thank our businesses and other donors who have generously given during such a difficult year. Thank you to all of you who make these so special. It is what makes Pine Knoll Shores so great,” added McDanal.

“Last year was tough on everyone and we’re excited for folks on the Crystal Coast to safely enjoy outside events again and for the return of the kayak race,” said Robin Kelleher, co-founder and president of the nonprofit organization. “The Town of Pine Knoll Shores and its dedicated volunteers continue to amaze us year after year, even navigating a pandemic and still finding a safe way to raise money for our programs supporting local military families. To say we are blessed is an understatement.”

Since 2008, Kayak for the Warriors has raised over $650,000 benefiting Hope For The Warriors and its programs.

Founded aboard Camp Lejeune, Hope For The Warriors is a national nonprofit that assists veterans, service members and military families with a variety of programs including clinical health and wellness, sports and recreation and transition services.

Pre-registration is required for the golf tournament by May 15 and paddlers can pre-register for the race by June 3 at k4tw.org.

For more information on Hope For The Warriors, visit hopeforthewarriors.org, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.