ROBERSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — In October 2020, the Town of Robersonville lost fiscal autonomy and the Local Government Commission took over the town’s finances. But that could soon change.

A state audit released in 2022 revealed Robersonville’s mismanagement of funds and lack of internal control, which goes back several years. Since then, town officials say that they have been hard at work correcting the issues.

Those measures include catching up on audits, completing bank reconciliations and creating cash handling procedures.

“We have a much stronger internal control system now than we did before, there’s checks and balances that we have in place now, that did not exist before,” said Robersonville Town Manager Chris Roberson.

The earliest Robersonville could get control back would be this September. It is dependent on the town meeting certain requirements and the LGC passing a resolution to give back control.