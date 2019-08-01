Town of Simpson making efforts to revitalize

One of the smallest towns in Pitt County is looking to revitalize!

Last year, the newly elected mayor of Simpson laid out his goals for the town in a conversation with 9 On Your Side.

The plan included balancing the budget, bringing people together, and getting rid of some dilapidated housing.

Mayor Rich Zeck said, “Simpson is unique, we are right next to Greenville, a major urban area, I want our community to thrive and to do that you have to have a purpose and our purpose is community.”

With around 500 people, Mayor Rich says that community starts at the town’s park.

That is where the majority of the improvements in the town have been made.

They have new park equipment, a resurfaced basketball court, speed bumps, and a walking trail, something Councilwoman Dianne Thomas is really excited about.

State Rep. Doctor Greg Murphy helped the town secure a grant for the trail.

Thomas said, “Get us out, and get us active and just getting some exercise in.”

The mayor said, “Revitalize this area and make it an area for everyone so this is one of the jewels of what we have done.”

They’re working on getting bleachers for the baseball field and a concession stand.

Dianne says she’d love to see lights in the park one day.

She said, “Not only for the baseball teams but for other things, we can have Sunday in the park.”

The mayor says Simpson has several run-down homes that they want to get rid of.

He said, “It’s unsafe, there are critters, kids might go in them and get hurt or even worse.”

He says it’s been a challenge because a lot of the properties are owned by people who don’t live in town and they don’t want to fool with it.

So far they’ve been able to get one of the five houses they want down.

Right now —- the main focus is digging ditches and working on the streets.

Zeck said, “Look at our streets, they’re terrible! That’s because there is so much water under them because it’s not being drained.”

The mayor says this will help with drainage issues as well as flooding concerns.

All in all —- it’s about making sure this small village stays around for generations to come.

Part of bringing everyone together, Simpson is holding a community day next month.

It’s set for Saturday, September the 21th from 3 pm until 7 pm.

There will be plenty of food and games for everyone in the town.