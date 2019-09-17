SURF CITY, NC (WNCT) – The Town of Surf City announced on Tuesday it will not issue beach vehicle permits for the 2019-2020 season.
Town officials said a sand haul project is scheduled to begin on November 15, on all properties that were identified as “imminent critical” and did not receive sand in the spring of 2019.
This project is part of the effort to rebuild the Town’s beach, Surf City officials said.
Town of Surf City will not issue beach vehicle permits for 2019-2020
SURF CITY, NC (WNCT) – The Town of Surf City announced on Tuesday it will not issue beach vehicle permits for the 2019-2020 season.