Town of Swansboro: Mullet Festival and other fall events canceled

Courtesy of the Town of Swansboro

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) Due to mass gathering limitations in place during the COVID19 Pandemic, the Town of Swansboro announced its decision to cancel the 2020 Mullet Festival and other fall events to include Swansboro by Candlelight and the Flotilla.

The Parks and Recreation Department is working to offer mullet themed alternatives to the community the week leading up to the Mullet Festival.

Officials said, ideas include: Virtual 5K, Chalk the Park, Blessing of the Fleet, Vendor/Sponsor Spotlights, Scavenger Hunts, and Throwback Thursday.

The town will decorate for Christmas but hold a virtual tree lighting ceremony.

Mayor John Davis has agreed to meet with small groups for individual tree lighting ceremonies.

For details on gathering restrictions call Town Hall at (910) 326-4428.

The town is also looking to create a virtual Flotilla.