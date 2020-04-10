Town of Trenton to break ground on new fishing pier, boardwalk

TRENTON, N.C. (WNCT) – Crews in Jones County are getting ready to break ground on a project leaders started planning in 2017.

Construction will begin out at Brock Mill Pond next week.

The recreational project is funded by a partnership with NCDOT and NC Wildlife.

It includes extending the sidewalk on both sides of Highway 58 along the pond, plus a boardwalk and floating fishing pier.

It will allow for a better fishing access point and improve community safety.

“It’ll get them out at least 50 ft into the water, give them better access. Were excited about it,” says Franky Howard, Jones County Manager

The project is anticipated to take 4 weeks.