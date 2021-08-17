Town of Vanceboro announces death of longtime alderman, mayor pro tem

VANCEBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Town of Vanceboro officials on Tuesday announced the death of one of its aldermen.

Dennis James Smith died on Monday, officials said. No cause of death was announced. He was an alderman from 1999-2003 and from 2007-2021. He also served as mayor pro tem from 2017-2021.

In a statement from the press release announcing Smith’s death, Vanceboro Mayor Chad E. Braxton said:

“Dennis served our community for 18 years in many capacities, earning him the respect, admiration and high regard of all those with whom he came in contact, and the love and affection of all. The Town of Vanceboro Board of Aldermen, employees and citizens have benefited from Dennis’ knowledge, leadership, and concern for his fellow citizens. His contributions will forever serve as an example of untiring and dedicated public service. The Town of Vanceboro Board of Aldermen expresses sincere appreciation for his leadership, his unselfish and dedicated devotion, and his significant impact on Vanceboro.

“He will be missed by all those whose lives he touched. As we mourn the loss of Alderman Smith, we extend to his wife, Denise, and his family our sincere sympathy.”

Funeral arrangements were pending as of early Tuesday.