WALLACE, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials with the town of Wallace say they are making big changes to their 911 operations center.

The Wallace Police Department is cutting back on dispatching its emergency services. Starting in August, the center will no longer run 24 hours a day or on the weekend. Instead, they will switch to a centralized service, taking calls Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Wallace Police Chief James Crayton said this change will help cut costs, save taxpayer dollars and expand the department.

“Currently, the annual cost of running our dispatch center is over $200,000. And so this will significantly reduce that,” Crayton said.

After-hour calls will be forwarded to the Kenansville dispatch center. Officials are reassuring the public that their calls will still be answered and addressed.