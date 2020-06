WARSAW, N.C. (WNCT) Mayor A.J. Connors has issued a State of Emergency and mandatory curfew for the Town of Warsaw.

The declaration stated, the town will be under a curfew each night from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. beginning Wednesday, June 3.

This will be in place until Mayor Connors rescinds it.

The curfew requires individuals to remain at home with only a few exceptions.