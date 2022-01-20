Town of Winterville announces sewage spill

WINTERVILLE, N.C. — General Statute 143-215.1C requires that the owner or operator of any wastewater collection or treatment works to issue a press release when an untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more reaches surface waters.

In accordance with that regulation, the following news release has been prepared and issued to media in the affected county:

The Town of Winterville had a discharge of untreated wastewater at approximately 6:00 am on January 20, 2022 of an estimated 11,755 gallons from a pipe along an unnamed tributary to Swift Creek at Reedy Branch Rd. The untreated wastewater spilled into an unnamed tributary of Swift Creek in the Neuse River Basin.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on January 20, 2022 and is reviewing the matter. For more information contact the Town of Winterville at (252) 756-2221 ext. 2499.