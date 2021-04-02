Town Park re-opening Saturday in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) – The Atlantic Beach Town Park Concession Stand & Mini-Golf Course will officially reopen this weekend!

Beginning Saturday, April 3, the Town Park Concession Stand and Mini-Golf Course will be open Saturday and Sunday only from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Easter Sunday the park will be open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The concession stand will have snacks, drinks, slushies, Dippin’ Dots ice cream, and candy. Admission for the mini-golf course is $5 per person, ages 7 and up.

Ages 6 and under are free with a paying adult (limited to 4 free per 1 paid adult). The splash pad will open for the season in mid-May.