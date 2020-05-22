Town Park, Splash Pad, Mini-Golf Course re-open Saturday in Atlantic Beach

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) The Atlantic Beach Town Park will officially reopen on Saturday, May 23.

While the park will reopen the following restrictions will remain in place per the Governor’s Executive Order:

Playgrounds will be closed

No groups of more than 25 people

Beginning Saturday, the Town Park Concession Stand and Mini-Golf Course will be open 7-days a week from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The concession stand features snacks, drinks, slushies, Dippin’ Dots ice cream, and candy.

Admission for the mini-golf course is $5 per person, ages 7 & up.

Ages 6 & under are free with a paying adult (limited 4 free per 1 paid adult).

The splash pad will also open for the season on Saturday and will operate 7-days a week between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Officials said, note that large groups will not be permitted on the splash pad per the Governor’s Order.