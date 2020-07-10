Town to continue drive-in movies through July

ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WNCT) Theaters are still closed due to the coronavirus, but a Crystal Coast community is giving families a place to watch a movie tonight.

Atlantic Beach is holding its third free drive-in movie night of the summer at the town park.

Tonight’s feature — Toy Story 4.

The town originally planned to hold just three movie nights this season.

But popular demand led them to schedule Friday night showings through the end of this month.

“We actually had a couple older couples come, just them they said they enjoyed drive in movies because it is nostalgia when they was younger when they use to got to drive in movies,” said Morgan Gilbert, Atlantic Beach Director of Recreation.

Limited spots are available, so town workers suggest getting there between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., with the movie starting after 8 p.m.

Next week’s feature will be the live-action version of Aladdin.