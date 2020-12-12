Toy donations give back this holiday season

FARMVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Spreading holiday cheer during a time of uncertainty in this pandemic was the goal of a toy giveaway on Saturday.

Heavenly Arms Mortuary and Cremation Services hosted the drive, with nearly 800 donated toys.

The event kicked off in Farmville then moved to Washington later in the day. People were able to pick up their own toys with free food also handed out to people as well.

Kelly Harper owns Heavenly Arms and hosted the event. Harper says giving back to families right now is important during these difficult times.

“A lot of parents are being laid off. They don’t have the hours they’re supposed to have at work. It’s a blessing to give instead of receive. If I don’t receive anything this Christmas I know I’ve given somebody something,” said Harper.

Harper hopes to hold more community events in the future, to give back to those in need.